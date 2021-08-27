Sen. Thune talks about Kabul attack

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At least 13 U.S. service members and several Afghan nationals have died after two suicide bombs went off outside Kabul’s airport. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Biden administration’s goal is for a withdrawal from Afghanistan by August 31st and the Kabul airport has been at the center of the evacuation.

Biden addressed the nation about the attack and wanted to send a clear message

“To those that carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm know this, we will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said.

It is not only service members but U.S. citizens, green card holders, and additional allies who are trying to get out of Afghanistan.

MORE: Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan’s Islamic State?

Senator John Thune says the withdrawal from Afghanistan should have been handled differently.

“There’s a right way and a wrong way and this was so bungled and so poorly executed, it defies common sense that they wouldn’t have fought to get the civilians out of there before they pulled the military out,” Thune said. “But that’s where we are and now it’s trying to make the best of a really bad situation.”

Senator Thune has been working with the state department to try and coordinate getting people back to the country and expects the military to work hard to help make it happen.

“Obviously it’s a very dangerous area right now, but my assumption is our military will do its best to try and restore some security to that area and when that happens, we’ll try and get these folks back here,” Thune said.

MORE: Sioux Falls Mother of Afghanistan veteran speaks out on withdrawal

During his speech, Biden said the goal date of August 31st has not changed and he will do whatever needs to be done to make it happen.

“I’ve instructed the military, whatever they need. If they need additional force, I will grant it,” Biden said.

The President went on to say the U.S. will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose, in the moment of our choosing. These ISIS terrorists will not win.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.