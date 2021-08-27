Suspect in fatal 2019 Sioux Falls shooting found guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a man in 2019.

Ramon Deron Smith was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and six counts of aggravated assault by a jury Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents, several men came to a Sioux Falls apartment on June 8, 2019, due to a dispute. Documents say Smith fired a gun into a group of people outside of the apartment building, striking and killing 44-year-old Larry Carr.

