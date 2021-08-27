Thune discusses Ravnsborg, Afghanistan, infrastrcuture with Dakota News Now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Senator John Thune sat down with Dakota News Now on Thursday afternoon for a wide-ranging interview. Thune was asked whether embattled South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should resign his post. We also discussed the ever-changing events in Afghanistan, including the twin bombings Thursday at the airport in Kabul. Thune also shared with his thoughts on infrastructure spending and the $3.5 trillion budget plan under consideration in Congress.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.