Thune discusses Ravnsborg, Afghanistan, infrastrcuture with Dakota News Now

By Brian Allen
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Senator John Thune sat down with Dakota News Now on Thursday afternoon for a wide-ranging interview. Thune was asked whether embattled South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should resign his post. We also discussed the ever-changing events in Afghanistan, including the twin bombings Thursday at the airport in Kabul. Thune also shared with his thoughts on infrastructure spending and the $3.5 trillion budget plan under consideration in Congress.

