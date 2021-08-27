Avera Medical Minute
Thursday’s volleyball recap includes wins by OG, BV and SFC

2 of 3 #1 teams win on Thursday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top teams in “AA” and “A” were victorious but the Northwestern Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season in a triangular that finished at 11:pm at the Arlington gym. Northwestern won that final match with the Cardinals 3-2 after falling 3-2 to the Warbirds of Wolsey-Wessington. WW also beat Arlington 3-2.

In Class “A” SF Christian looked strong with a sweep of Tea Area and in “AA” top-ranked O’Gorman took 3 straight at Roosevelt while #4 Harrisburg fell to #5 Brandon Valley 3-0 on the Tigers home floor.

