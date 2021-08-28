Avera Medical Minute
Florida toddlers, believed to be abducted, found safe

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Police say two kids believed to have been abducted were found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday for Teddy Jones, Jr. and Shantese Jones, both two years old, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Panama City Police Department reported they found safe and arrangements have been made to reunite them with their family.

Police believed they were in the company of 34-year-old Teddy Jones. He is wanted for questioning in the abduction of the two children by the Panama City Police Department.

They reported he was apprehended by authorities in Alabama.

