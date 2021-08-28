Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Harrisburg!

Previewing the battle of top-ranked teams in Pierre at Harrisburg
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The big schools in South Dakota began their prep football seasons this week and we had a battle of top-ranked teams in Harrisburg where the host Tigers, ranked #1 in 11AAA, welcomed the four-time defending 11AA State Champion Pierre Governors, also ranked #1 in their class.

Tiger Stadium was the site of our second Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour stop! In the video above you can get a look at some of Harrisburg’s pregame tailgating festivities along with a preview of the Govs featuring interviews with head coach Steve Steele and junior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz.

In the video below we take a focus on the Tigers, hearing from head coach Brandon White and senior quarterback Jacob Knuth, while also taking a look at the rabid Harrisburg student section!

