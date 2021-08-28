FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 1 (8-27-21)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it’s our second week of #FootballFriday , it’s the first week of games for schools in the highest classes of South Dakota and in Iowa as well.

Click on the video viewer above for the full show, commercial free, featuring highlights from 15 games:

-Pierre @ Harrisburg

-Washington @ Jefferson in the inaugural football game for Sioux Falls Jefferson High School

-Brandon Valley @ Rapid City Stevens

-Tea @ Brookings in Tea’s first game as an 11AA school. Cordell Wright has the recap.

-Huron @ Yankton

-11A’s #2 Dell Rapids at #1 Canton

-West Central at Lennox

-Tri-Valley at Dakota Valley

-11B’s #2 Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan at #1 Winner. Jacob Cersosimo has a recap and reaction with the winning team from Winner.

-Howard @ Colman-Egan

-Bon Homme @ Chester

-Elkton-Lake Benton at Canistota/Freeman

-Parkston @ Stanley County

-Central Lyon/Rock Rapids @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

-Western Christian @ West Lyon

