Minnesota wildfires level off; air quality alert extended

In this photo provided by the United States Forest Service, firefighters battle a wildfire,...
In this photo provided by the United States Forest Service, firefighters battle a wildfire, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, near Greenwood Lake in the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota. The fire has burned more than 14 square miles.(United States Forest Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ISABELLA, MN (AP) - Fire personnel are working to put out the largest of numerous wildfires in northeastern Minnesota, where smoke from the blazes prompted a warning to residents to remain indoors.

An air quality alert issued by state regulators was extended until 9 a.m. Sunday. The extension came as an unhealthy band of smoky air stretched from International Falls through the Iron Range to the south of Brainerd.

Officials say the Greenwood Lake fire is burning on roughly 40 square miles in the Superior National Forest and appears to have leveled off in size.

