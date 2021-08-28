Avera Medical Minute
Motorcycle accident leaves one dead, another injured, in the Black Hills

One person died and another person was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a motorcycle crash...
One person died and another person was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a motorcycle crash west of Keystone.(WCAX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KEYSTONE, S.D (Dakota News Now) - One person died and another person was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a motorcycle crash west of Keystone.

Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2013 Thoroughbred Stallion trike motorcycle was westbound on Old Hill City Road when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp corner. The trike motorcycle went off the roadway, causing the two occupants to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The 64-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 58-year-old female passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet.

