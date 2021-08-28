Avera Medical Minute
Rapid City teen dies of injuries sustained in shooting

Shooting
Friday shooting in Rapid City(KEVN/KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say a Rapid City teen has died following a shooting in the city.

Police say 16-year-old McKenzie Garreaux died at a Rapid City hospital after receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the Friday morning shooting.

Garreaux was reported missing by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 20.

Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in the shooting. Charges are pending in the case.

The shooting was reported at about 9:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex. Police say a gun believed to be used in the shooting was located near the apartment complex.

