Severe Thunderstorms Expected This Afternoon, Evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon into tonight. Here’s the latest on timing and what to expect

1 PM UPDATE: Conditions are quiet for right now other than a few pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms. More thunderstorms are expected to develop beginning as early as 3 PM and will continue through about midnight tonight as a cold front passes through. Storms are expected to become severe once they develop and push east and northeast.

No watches or warnings are in place as of 1 PM, but expect that will change over the coming hours.

Here’s the latest severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (as of 11:30 AM). An enhanced, level three risk is in place from Mitchell and Sioux Falls, northeast towards Brookings and Marshall. A slight, level two risk is in place east of a line from Leola to Miller to Gregory. The severe risk decreases the further west you go.

Severe Weather Outlook for Saturday (Dakota News Now)

Should storms become severe, here are the potential hazards with some of the strongest storms. The main hazard looks to be destructive hail and damaging wind gusts that could be over 70-80 mph. A few tornadoes could be possible as well, and torrential downpours could lead to some minor areas of flash flooding.

Severe Weather Threats (Dakota News Now)

Once the front passes through tonight, the threat for severe weather will begin to diminish and that will lead to a beautiful day Sunday. Until then, be sure to be weather aware this afternoon and evening. Have a way to get those warnings and have a plan in place should severe storms head towards your area. The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking these storms closely and bring you updates on air, online and on our weather app.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.