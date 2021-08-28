Sioux Falls Rally Comes Up Short Against Ohio In Little League World Series Semifinals

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League team was waiting for their offensive to break out during the Little League World Series.

It appeared as though it might happen and send them to the World Series’ championship game.

However, after four consecutive runners reached to pull to within three runs and sending the winning run to the plate, Hamilton (Ohio) got the games final three outs with the bases loaded, the last two on hard struck Sioux Falls hits, to win the Tom Seaver Bracket Championship (semifinals) 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at Williamsport, PA.

”It’s the biggest surprise of the tournament for me to be honest with you. I know we’re a much better hitting team than this...it’s frustrating.” Sioux Falls Head Coach Mike Gorsett said of his team’s offensive performance in the postgame press conference.

Sioux Falls will play in the consolation game tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM on ESPN against the loser of today’s Hawaii-Michigan game.

“We’re going to enjoy these last 24 hours. Whatever (time) we have left on this magical complex I want them to soak every single minute up.” Gorsett said.

Sioux Falls fell into an early 4-0 hole in the second inning after a pair of Ohio RBI singles and an error. Noah Kuenzi got Sioux Falls on the board in the third inning with an RBI single to pull them within 4-1.

Ohio picked up an insurance run in the fifth inning on an RBI single to go up 5-1.

Down to their final three outs in the sixth inning Sioux Falls opened the frame with three straight hits, the last of which an RBI single from Opland Sonnichsen that pulled Sioux Falls to within 5-2. After a pitching change Sioux Falls drew a walk to load the bases, placing the tying run at first and the winning run at the plate.

After Hayden Gorsett struck out for the first out, Easton Riley drove a sharp line drive fly ball into right field that was caught for the second out. Down to their final swing with two strikes, Alex McKinney hit a grounder up the third base line that Ohio’s Maddox Jones backhanded and tagged third for the force out to end the game.

