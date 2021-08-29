Avera Medical Minute
75 year old man conquers Sioux Falls half-marathon

By Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Less than a year ago Preston Verneer couldn’t run a mile, but on Sunday he set out on a mission of running more than 13.

The Sioux Falls marathon kicked off at 7:00 AM on Sunday. The full marathon was canceled due to flooding, but they went forward with the half-marathon and the 10k.

“To be able to enjoy this at my age is almost overwhelming, but you earn the right to be here, you don’t pay the price,” VerMeer said.

Preston had to put in a lot of training to prepare for this race, and he found a helpful team at Sanford.

“We just wanted to do everything we could to help him cross that finish line and to get the message out there to other people that you can run and be healthy at any age,” Jennifer Dalland said, an athletic trainer at Sanford.

“A lot of 75-year-olds don’t want to come in and work that hard,” Jim Lloyd said, a senior strength and conditioning specialist with Sanford.

Preston hopes that his story can inspire others.

“Focus on getting better and changing your lifestyle, I literally had to change my lifestyle on January 1st,” VerMeer said.

“I use it for my younger athletes that come in here that don’t want to put forth as much efforting showing that you’re going to do this at any age,” Lloyd said.

Preston finished with an impressive time just ahead of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

