Dakota State defeats Dakota Wesleyan for fifth straight time

Trojans win defensive slugfest 6-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Their rivalry with Dakota Wesleyan put on hold an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dakota State Trojans picked up right where they left off.

A pair of Caleb Nielsen field goals were all the Trojans needed to defeat their arch rivals for the fifth straight time, as Dakota State retained the Chamber of Commerce Cup with a 6-0 win on Saturday night in Mitchell in NAIA college football action.

Defense dominated the 75th meeting between the teams as the Trojans managed just 178 total yard of offense to the Tigers 176. Dakota State forced the game’s only turnover, though, picking off a desperation pass in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

DSU will host Wisconsin-LaCrosse next Saturday at 4:00 PM in Madison.

DWU travels to Yankton and will face Mount Marty at 1:00 PM in the inaugural game for the Lancers’ football program.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

