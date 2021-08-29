Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 1 (8-29-21)

Top sights, sounds and moments from prep and college football!
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though high school football kicked off for some in South Dakota last week, it got underway for everybody this week, adding Iowa preps and even a little college football flavor too!

It gave us plenty of great sights, sounds and moments to celebrate in our second installment of Gridiron Greatness! Click on the video viewer to watch.

