Man dies in UTV crash east of Milbank

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died and another person was injured early Sunday morning in a UTV crash east of Milbank.

Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2021 Polaris Rzr XP 4 Turbo UTV was eastbound on 148th Street when the driver lost control while making a left-hand turn onto 483rd Avenue. The vehicle rolled into the east ditch and both occupants were thrown from the UTV.

One occupant, a 43-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant, a 36-year-old male, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Milbank hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

The identification of the driver is under investigation.

