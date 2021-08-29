MIDNIGHT FOOTBALL MADNESS! Beresford & Flandreau wait out Saturday’s severe weather

BERESFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Most prep football games in eastern South Dakota were postponed or cancelled last night due to severe weather that rolled in during the evening.

Beresford and Flandreau had other ideas!

Kicking off at 7:00 PM last night in Beresford, the Watchdogs held a 7-0 lead over the Fliers in the second quarter when the weather hit.

In agreement to play on, both teams ended up waiting out the storms, and hit the field again at 11:25! Beresford ended up winning 34-6 in a game that lasted more than five hours and finished up at a quarter till 1:00 AM!

Our thanks to Brad Muller for staying sending us these pics.

