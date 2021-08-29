Northwestern impressive in debut at Presentation

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern College football team stormed to a 66-9 beat down of Presentation College in the season opener behind a ferocious effort on all sides of the football, led by the defense forcing four Presentation turnovers. The 66 points scored ranks second-best in program history for most points scored in a game.

“Really excited about how well our players executed for game one,” said head coach Matt McCarty. “We saw a lot of great things tonight in all three phases.”

Northwestern came out dominant and took complete control of the contest from the outset against the Saints. The Raider defense was responsible for the first touchdown of the 2021 season thanks to a 24-yard pick six from Jaden Snyder (R-Fr., Larchwood, Iowa/West Lyon) three minutes into the contest. The very next possession, Konner McQuillan (R-Fr., Leavenworth, Kan./Lansing) trots into the endzone after a 23-yard dash, putting Northwestern firmly in control.

Sophomore quarterback Blake Fryar (Waukee, Iowa/Van Meter) made his presence known midway through the first quarter, connecting with Cade Moser (Jr., Rock Valley, Iowa/Rock Valley) for a 50-yard touchdown toss for the third score of the game. He would connect with Michael Storey (So., Spencer, Iowa/Spencer) in the final moments of the first quarter from 13-yards out, tallying his second touchdown throw of the game. After the dominant opening quarter, the Raiders would not look back, jumping out to the demanding 28-0 lead.

The second quarter was less chaotic, as Northwestern only tacked on ten points. Running back Logan Meyer (Fr., Alvord, Iowa/West Lyon) became the fifth Raider of the game to be credited with a touchdown, pounding it in from 1-yard out. Presentation would get a field goal with a minute remaining in the half to end the Northwestern hopes of a shutout. However, it would be Northwestern finding a way to get into field goal range right before the half as Eli Stader (Fr., Cedar Grove, Wis./Oostburg) converted a 31-yarder to give Northwestern the 38-3 lead after the first 30 minutes of play.

The second half began with a bang as Kole Telford (Fr., Rock Rapids, Iowa/Central Lyon) opened up the half with a 100-yard kickoff returned to the house, giving the Raiders the 45-3 lead. Telford’s kickoff return broke a school record for longest kickoff return for a touchdown, breaking Jordan Micalef’s record of 99-yard touchdown return set back in 2012.

Less than a minute later, Snyder would strike again, this time with a 36-yard pick six to make the score 52-3. The Raiders would find the endzone two more times in the third quarter. McQuillan finding the endzone from 2-yards out with 11:44 remaining in the third, making it two scores on the night for him. With just under five minutes to go in the third quarter, Garrett Packer (So., Zeering, Iowa/Colo-Nesco) became the third Raider running back to score on the night, punching it from 2-yards out.

“Great first win. A lot we can learn and grow from moving forward,” continues McCarty. “We need to continue to execute at a high level for 60 minutes.”

Fryar ended the night 12-18 with 210 yards in the air with two touchdowns, connecting with both Moser and Storey. Three backs tallied scores, including McQuillan finding the endzone twice, ending the night with seven rushes and 33 yards. Moser picked up six receptions for 148 yards and Storey brought in four passes for 44 yards.

It was the defense that stole the show against the Saints. Snyder collecting his two interceptions returned for scores highlighting the lockdown defense. Jake Davies (Fr., Brandon, Wis./Laconia) would also have an interception for the Raiders. Garrett Raymon (So. Hills, Minn./Hills-Beaver Creek) and Adam Gubbels (So., Council Bluffs, Iowa/St. Albert) both recorded one sack on the night.

Up Next: The Raiders have their home opener and will celebrate Senior Day, as GPAC play opens up against the Hastings College Broncos. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. from Korver Field at DeValois Stadium on the campus of Northwestern College.

-RECAP COURTESY NWC ATHLETICS

