NWS Confirms Tornado in Lennox

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A powerful cold front brought some dangerous thunderstorms to parts of the Dakota News Now area Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls confirmed Sunday afternoon that a tornado did touch down in the Lennox area around 4:30 Saturday afternoon along with straight-line winds. A tornado warning was issued at the time. About the time the storm moved through the Lennox area, Doppler Radar indicated an area of rotation and even a debris signature near Lennox, which gave the indication of a possible tornado on the ground according to radar.

Although details are limited as of now, we do know the tornado was rated an EF-1 with maximum winds of 95 mph. It was on the ground for 1.9 miles and was 400 yards wide (about 0.22 miles). Crews with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls say that they will continue to comb through the data and more surveys may need to be conducted, which will be done sometime this upcoming week.

Lennox wasn’t the only area hit hard by the storms yesterday. Storms raked across southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota, producing damaging wind gusts as high as 75 mph, destructive hail that was as big as 4″ in diameter near Larchwood and Current Lake in Murray County.

Heavy rainfall across blanketed areas from Sioux Falls to Pipestone and points east, where numerous Flash Flood Warnings were issued. Some spots picked up two to as much as seven inches of rain, causing flooding on roadways and even some reports of vehicles being stranded.

These areas hardest hit were under a level two and level three out of five risk of severe weather Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.