Quiet Tonight, But Storm Chances Return Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Sunday turned out to be a great day with lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. That was not the case Saturday as a cold front brought severe storms and flash flooding to parts of the area. The hardest hit areas was southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. Crews will be out surveying the damage in the coming days. More storms return to the forecast to begin the work week and once again, a few strong to severe thunderstorms could be possible.

TONIGHT: A wedge of high pressure will keep us quiet with a mainly clear sky. Winds will out of the W and NW at 5-15 mph early in the evening, becoming light and shifting to the SE overnight. Lows drop back into the 50s to near 60 south. Wouldn’t be surprised if some of the cooler locations dropped into the 40s around Sunrise.

MONDAY: Most of the day will be quiet but chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage Monday afternoon, continuing into Monday night. Places like Sioux Falls won’t see the storms till the very late afternoon and evening hours, while northeast South Dakota may stay mostly dry other than a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms once again west of a line from Mobridge to Redfield to Beresford. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with a SE wind at 10-20 mph. Lows drop back into the 50s and 60s.

TUESDAY: Conditions will remain mostly quiet with a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance of a few isolated to very widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, but chances look to remain under 20%. Highs will top out in the mid 70s to mid 80s with a breezy SE wind at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Another system will move in from the western U.S. and bring more chances of rain showers and thunderstorms to the area. The highest chance looks to be Wednesday night through Thursday night, even lingering into Friday. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 west Wednesday, falling back into the 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Models continue to diverge on how the Labor Day weekend will shape out. I have a slight chance of showers in the forecast Saturday with dry conditions expected Sunday and most of the day Monday. Keep in mind this is still about a week out and things will likely change, so stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates. Temperatures though won’t be all that bad with highs in the 70s to near 80 with lows in the 50s to near 60.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.