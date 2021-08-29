Avera Medical Minute
Saturday’s Storms Gives Way to a Beautiful Sunday

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
By Austin Haskins
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weather was certainly wild on our Saturday as a cold front brought severe storms and flash flooding to parts of the area. The hardest hit areas was southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. Crews will be out surveying the damage in the coming days, in particular around the Lennox and Harrisburg areas, where a possible tornado may have touched there Saturday afternoon.

SUNDAY: Higher pressure will give us a mainly sunny sky and the passage of the cold front will bring in lower humidity and a refreshing W to NW wind at 5-15 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Clouds will increase to the south Sunday night ahead of the next system and a few showers could be possible south of I-90 after midnight. Skies will remain clear to partly cloudy north of there. Lows drop back into the 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Another area of low pressure to our south will be responsible for a chance of showers and thunderstorms once again. Northeast South Dakota should remain mostly dry on Monday with chances of rain elsewhere. Rain chances will continue for the entire area Monday night. A few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms could be possible once again for areas south of a Pierre to Brookings line. Highs top out in the 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: While most of Tuesday should remain dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine, several systems will give us chances of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: As of now, most of Labor Day weekend is looking good, although a few showers and thunderstorms may linger for a time Saturday. Sunday and Monday look pretty good with mostly sunny and partly cloudy. Highs will be a little cooler as well, in the 70s with lows in the 50s. The latest 8-14 day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center, which runs from September 5-11, indicates a slightly cooler and slightly drier than average weather pattern

