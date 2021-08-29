Severe storm causes damage to Lennox and neighboring areas

Lennox, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Severe winds have caused damage to several areas in South Dakota, one of the hardest-hit locations was Lennox.

“I was standing reading the message there was a tornado in the area when all of a sudden the wind hit and my ceiling came down in my bedroom, I didn’t know it at the time but a tree had fallen and taken out the corner of my house,” said Dianne Martin, a Lennox resident.

Fallen trees like the ones near Martin’s house can be seen throughout the city.

“We’ve had some bad storms, this is pretty devastating, I can’t say I’ve seen one in this neighborhood like this,” said Drake Wood, another Lennox resident.

For Wood, all the evidence you need for how strong the storm was can be found on the top of his tree,

“To come out and have a trampoline hanging from your tree, I thought that was pretty unique,” said Wood.

Several roads were blocked off due to fallen debris, trees, and even power lines

“Lots of power lines are down, so I would expect we’re going to be without power for some time,” said Wood.

Residents in Lennox have been working together to try and help clear debris, but several areas are facing heavy damage.

“I have no power and I have no gas because the tree came down across the gas service, so I had them shut it off just as a precaution, so I have nothing, I won’t be able to cook tonight, won’t have air conditioning,” said Martin.

