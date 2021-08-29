Sioux Falls finishes fourth at the Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (Dakota News Now) - When they won their district championship back on July 11th the Sioux Falls Little League team talked about their dream of making the Little League World Series and raising the bar set by the 2017 Sioux Falls team that made the first ever trip to Williamsport.

Nearly two months later, mission accomplished.

Sioux Falls remarkable run at the Little League World Series came to an end Sunday with a 5-0 loss to Honolulu, Hawaii in the consolation game this morning.

“I’m proud of what they did on the field, I’m really proud of what they did off the field. I hope Little League remembers Sioux Falls just not because of the record but because we tried to do the right things around the complex as well. So I can’t wait to get back home, I miss home, 30 days away is a long time. So I’m excited to get back home and I’m excited to let this town celebrate with us.” Sioux Falls Head Coach Mike Gorsett says.

Though the tournament ended with a pair of losses, Sioux Falls leaves a legacy as the most successful Little League team in South Dakota history, and one of the most successful in Midwest Regional history as well, by finishing in fourth place after going 3-2 over the last week.

“That’s hard to sink in. It’s amazing to think that. Obviously right now you feel disappointed. You feel like you were so close to the finish line and we just come up short in the last two games. Yeah, I feel so proud and so grateful to be leading this squad. I really am excited to see what all 14 of these kids will do in the future.” Gorsett said.

