Sioux Falls Little League coach compares 2017 trip to LLWS to 2021(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls burst onto the little league scene in 2017, and in their first year the Sioux Falls team made it to the Little League World Series. Now, four years later they’re back in Williamsport, and one coach has been along for both rides.

Jeff Riley was head coach of the 2017 little league team that made it to the world series, now he’s a part of the 2021 coaching staff too.

“It’s a very similar team, we had a star in Marcus Phillips and we have a star in Gavin Weir and we have some really good pitching behind it. But both Gavin and Marcus were the head guys and they got all the attention,” said Riley.

This year, Gavin Weir has gotten a lot of attention worldwide, but a 2017 player also spent some time in the spotlight.

“We had a player, Leo Hueners, who was sitting down next to the Dominican guy and they were using Google Translate and that went viral,” Riley added.

Although there are some similarities between the two teams, the experience is different.

“The game is the game, but the fans bring a different element, the fans bring excitement,” the Coach added.

Between no fans besides families and COVID protocols, it’s been a much different journey. But this year’s team still got some advice from the 2017 players.

“They sat down and they were like ‘don’t be afraid of the ball,’ ‘move into the box,’ ‘have fun,’ ‘go to the pool,’ that was their advice to them. It’s just baseball, it’s nothing bigger than baseball, and I think that really helped out some of them,” Riley said.

Riley has had a son on both teams, and the experience as a father is one he’ll remember forever.

“It’s simply amazing to be here with both boys. That’s pretty unfathomable, I mean it’s probably happened before a handful of times, but it’s an honor to be with him to be in the dugout,” said Riley.

Coach Riley says although no outside fans have been allowed this year, the South Dakota parents are by far the loudest and best fan base in the stadium every single game.

