Storm downs power lines, trees in southeastern South Dakota

LENNOX, S.D. (AP) - Residents in a southeastern South Dakota town are cleaning up Sunday from a storm that toppled trees and power lines and damaged the roof of the high school.

The National Weather Service says it will survey the Lennox area to see what caused the damage Saturday night.

The weather service says there are some indications on radar that it was caused by a tornado.

Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says there was “major tree damage” to roofs, vehicles and other structures in town. A contractor was assessing the damage at the high school.

No injuries have been reported.

