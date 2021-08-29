Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A man who led efforts in his Central Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19, one month after being admitted to the emergency room.

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page where she had been posting updates on his condition, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported Saturday.

He was 30 years old and a father of three children.

His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lennox storm damage
Severe storm causes damage to Lennox and neighboring areas
Lake Madison boat ramp
Low water levels could cause problems for boaters
Duane Buthe
Brookings public works director indicted for allegedly embezzling over $100k
Health officials across five states have linked 178 virus cases to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
How much impact could Sturgis rally have on COVID caseload?
Sioux Falls Little League team displays the Sioux Falls flag at the Little League World Series...
Sioux Falls Rally Comes Up Short Against Ohio In Little League World Series Semifinals

Latest News

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Hurricane Ida
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian forms in Atlantic Ocean; no threat to land
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
US says drone kills suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport