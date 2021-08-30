Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

15-year-old Mitchell girl shot in head in “negligent” discharge

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell Police say a 15-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the head on Sunday.

Mitchell Police responded to the 200 block of North Duff Avenue after a reported shooting Sunday afternoon. Responding officers found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the gunshot was the result of a negligent firearm discharge by another juvenile.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the weapon involved in this incident was stolen in a vehicle burglary earlier in the night.

Any charges filed in this investigation will be handled in the juvenile court system.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lennox storm damage
Severe storm causes damage to Lennox and neighboring areas
The Lennox School District has canceled school for Monday, August 30.
Lennox School District cancels classes for Monday
police lights
Man dies in UTV crash east of Milbank
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
75 year old man conquers Sioux Falls half-marathon
75 year old man conquers Sioux Falls half-marathon

Latest News

South Dakota WWII veteran honored with a ‘Dream Flight’
South Dakota WWII veteran honored with a ‘Dream Flight’
South Dakota lawmakers start speedy redistricting process
Chris Roberts, Simeon Johnson
Police: Two robbery suspects arrested over the weekend
High demand for hospital beds in Minnesota, ICU beds at 95%