15-year-old Mitchell girl shot in head in “negligent” discharge
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell Police say a 15-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the head on Sunday.
Mitchell Police responded to the 200 block of North Duff Avenue after a reported shooting Sunday afternoon. Responding officers found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say the gunshot was the result of a negligent firearm discharge by another juvenile.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the weapon involved in this incident was stolen in a vehicle burglary earlier in the night.
Any charges filed in this investigation will be handled in the juvenile court system.
