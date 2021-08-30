15-year-old Mitchell girl shot in head in “negligent” discharge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell Police say a 15-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the head on Sunday.

Mitchell Police responded to the 200 block of North Duff Avenue after a reported shooting Sunday afternoon. Responding officers found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the gunshot was the result of a negligent firearm discharge by another juvenile.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the weapon involved in this incident was stolen in a vehicle burglary earlier in the night.

Any charges filed in this investigation will be handled in the juvenile court system.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.