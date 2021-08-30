Avera Medical Minute
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Yankton

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A winning ticket from Saturday’s Powerball drawing was sold in Yankton, lottery officials say.

The South Dakota Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at a Hy-Vee located at 2100 Broadway Avenue in Yankton.

The ticket matched five winning numbers for the game’s second prize. The player also elected to add the Power Play feature, which doubled the prize to $2 million.

The winning numbers were 12, 22, 26, 46, and 59, while the Powerball was 26.

Saturday’s win marks the first Powerball million-dollar prize sold in South Dakota since June 5, 2013.

