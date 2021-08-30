Avera Medical Minute
Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota surpasses 4,000

(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota surpassed 4,000 over the weekend, health officials reported Monday.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 463 new COVID-19 cases in its now daily update Monday.

The 463 new cases bring the state’s total case count to 131,239. 124,846 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health.

Active cases in the state increased by 334 from Friday to 4,326.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized did not increase and remains at 168. Overall, 6,774 South Dakotans have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 403,491 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 372,047 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported five new COVID-19 deaths. The state death toll now stands at 2,067.

