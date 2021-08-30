Arizona ends Storm season in IFL Playoffs opening round

GLENDALE, AZ (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm were eliminated from the 2021 IFL Playoffs after a 42-69 loss to the Arizona Rattlers.

The Rattlers were the first to strike with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jarrod Harrington from Drew Powell, giving them an early 0-6 lead. The Storm answered back with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Alonzo Moore from Lorenzo Brown, tying it up 6-6. The Rattlers ended the quarter with a 6-13 lead after a six-yard rushing touchdown by Drew Powell.

The Rattlers started the second quarter with back-to-back touchdowns to extend their lead to 6-27. The first touchdown was a 25-yard pass to Troy Pelletier from Drew Powell and then a six-yard pass to Nick LaSane from Drew Powell. The Storm answered back with a 33-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, bringing the score to 13-27. The Rattlers extended their lead to 13-34 after a nine-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Haley from Drew Powell. The Storm ended the half with a 47-yard field goal by Parker Douglass, bringing the score to 16-34.

The Rattlers started the third quarter with back-to-back touchdowns to extend their lead to 16-41. The first touchdown was a two-yard rushing touchdown by Drew Powell and then an 11-yard pass to Nick LaSane from Drew Powell. The Storm ended the quarter down 24-48 after an 11-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious and a successful two-point conversion by Tommy Armstrong.

The Rattlers were the first to score in the fourth quarter after a seven-yard rushing touchdown by Drew Powell, extending their lead to 24-55. The Storm answered with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Alonzo Moore from Tommy Armstrong, bringing the score to 30-55. The Rattlers extended their lead to 30-62 after a 10-yard rushing touchdown by TJ Edwards. The Storm responded with a 24-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, bringing the score to 36-62. The Rattlers extended their lead to 36-69 after a one-yard rushing touchdown by TJ Edwards. The Storm responded with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Sheperd from Tommy Armstrong, bringing the final score to 42-69. The Rattler took a knee to run out the clock and end the game.

Storm quarterbacks Lorenzo Brown completed one pass for 26 yards with one interception and Tommy Armstrong completed six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns, he also had 15 rushing yards. Running back Nate Chavious had 99 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Wide receivers Brandon Sheperd had 37 receiving yards and one touchdown and Alonzo Moore had 38 yards for two touchdowns. Defensive back Trey Wafford led the Thunder Defense with seven tackles. Linebacker Marquis Hendrix had four tackles. Defensive linemen TJ Winslow had 1.5 tackles. Kicker Parker Douglass made one field goal.

The Storm finished the 2021 season with a 6-8 record.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.