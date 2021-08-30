Avera Medical Minute
BBB gives donating advice for Hurricane Ida relief

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the wake of Hurricane Ida, many will be wanting to help those affected by the storm, which means scammers will be out in full force.

The Better Business Bureau is reminding those looking to offer financial support and where your hard-earned dollars should go. For starters, they say you should donate to experienced groups.

They also suggest verifying trustworthiness. And lastly, watch out for “one-hundred percent” claims.

“There are dozens of charitable organizations that have been around for a long time. The American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, that have a presence in those communities already. They have been through this in New Orleans previously with Hurricane Katrina and they are prepared for whatever comes their way today with Hurricane Ida,” says BBB South Dakota Director Jessie Schmidt.

If you want to engage in crowdfunding, the Better Business Bureau suggests giving to someone you know and trust.

