Cancer free, Kendra Brouwer runs through next obstacles

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite tornadic activity and severe weather this past weekend, Kendra Brouwer was not going to let the weather deter her from accomplishing a goal she set for herself. Following a cancer diagnosis in 2020 and several surgeries, she crossed the finish line at the Sioux Falls Half-Marathon on Saturday. She talked about her journey and how special every step has been.

