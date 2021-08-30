Cancer free, Kendra Brouwer runs through next obstacles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite tornadic activity and severe weather this past weekend, Kendra Brouwer was not going to let the weather deter her from accomplishing a goal she set for herself. Following a cancer diagnosis in 2020 and several surgeries, she crossed the finish line at the Sioux Falls Half-Marathon on Saturday. She talked about her journey and how special every step has been.

