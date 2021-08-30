Lennox community comes together to help clean up after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lennox was arguably the hardest hit area from the storm on Saturday night that ripped through southeastern South Dakota, and the cleanup from that storm continued on Sunday.

Sunday, streets in Lennox were full of tree branches and debris from the Saturday tornado. Alan Fodnesses’ truck shed was just one of many buildings to take the brunt of it all.

“White stuff started flying across my yard and I go ‘What is that? Hail or whatever?’ Come to find out it’s insulation on my building,” Fodness said.

Yet Fodness didn’t know the extent of the damage, until hours later.

“I just said wow. It just didn’t sink in right away because I didn’t think it was a big deal. I’ve been through a lot of storms and never thought much, then I looked out and saw those doors and all the insulation and the steel flying. There was steel clear over in the football field,” Fodness added.

Many others in Lennox had damage as well. Cornfields were flattened, trees were broken, buildings were dismantled, and houses were damaged.

The storm also left the town without power, and Sunday it was a community effort to clean it all up.

“Everybody’s helping their neighbors, and if they have a trailer to haul something they’re using dump trailers, flatbed trailers, even UTV’s with trailers behind them to haul branches and stuff. Everybody’s using what they have,” Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman said.

A local family even donated land for a drop-off site, and will take care of the debris.

“Without this site we’d have an awful mess because part of where we usually dump trees for the city is full of water,” said Timmerman.

It’s that community help and support that Fodness is grateful for.

“The people in this town, they come together. Chancellor people were here and neighbors and friends, and it’s just great,” said Fodness.

Timmerman did add that they expect power to be restored in Lennox sometime on Sunday night, and as far as clean up goes they expect it to go into this next week.

According to Emergency Management, no injuries or deaths were reported.

