Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Lennox community comes together to help clean up after storm

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lennox was arguably the hardest hit area from the storm on Saturday night that ripped through southeastern South Dakota, and the cleanup from that storm continued on Sunday.

Sunday, streets in Lennox were full of tree branches and debris from the Saturday tornado. Alan Fodnesses’ truck shed was just one of many buildings to take the brunt of it all.

“White stuff started flying across my yard and I go ‘What is that? Hail or whatever?’ Come to find out it’s insulation on my building,” Fodness said.

Yet Fodness didn’t know the extent of the damage, until hours later.

“I just said wow. It just didn’t sink in right away because I didn’t think it was a big deal. I’ve been through a lot of storms and never thought much, then I looked out and saw those doors and all the insulation and the steel flying. There was steel clear over in the football field,” Fodness added.

Many others in Lennox had damage as well. Cornfields were flattened, trees were broken, buildings were dismantled, and houses were damaged.

The storm also left the town without power, and Sunday it was a community effort to clean it all up.

“Everybody’s helping their neighbors, and if they have a trailer to haul something they’re using dump trailers, flatbed trailers, even UTV’s with trailers behind them to haul branches and stuff. Everybody’s using what they have,” Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman said.

A local family even donated land for a drop-off site, and will take care of the debris.

“Without this site we’d have an awful mess because part of where we usually dump trees for the city is full of water,” said Timmerman.

It’s that community help and support that Fodness is grateful for.

“The people in this town, they come together. Chancellor people were here and neighbors and friends, and it’s just great,” said Fodness.

Timmerman did add that they expect power to be restored in Lennox sometime on Sunday night, and as far as clean up goes they expect it to go into this next week.

According to Emergency Management, no injuries or deaths were reported.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lennox storm damage
Severe storm causes damage to Lennox and neighboring areas
Lake Madison boat ramp
Low water levels could cause problems for boaters
Health officials across five states have linked 178 virus cases to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
How much impact could Sturgis rally have on COVID caseload?
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Duane Buthe
Brookings public works director indicted for allegedly embezzling over $100k

Latest News

South Dakota WWII veteran honored with a ‘Dream Flight’
South Dakota WWII veteran honored with a ‘Dream Flight’
Damage in Lennox, SD
NWS Confirms Tornado in Lennox
The Lennox School District has canceled school for Monday, August 30.
Lennox School District cancels classes for Monday
Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins