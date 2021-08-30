Avera Medical Minute
Mostly Sunny and Comfortable

Another Round of Storms Tonight
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After some patchy morning fog across parts of the region, we should see plenty of sunshine with just a few high, thin clouds around. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s in the east to the low to mid 80s out west. Clouds will start to increase this evening ahead of a chance of some showers and thunderstorms. There’s a slight risk of severe weather tonight in central and southern South Dakota. The main threats will be large hail and strong wind gusts.

Any leftover thunderstorms will come to an end Tuesday morning and we should start to clear out after that. Highs will be back in the 70s and 80s. We’ll keep the sunny and calm weather in place for Wednesday, as well, but we’ll warm temps up a little bit. Wednesday night into Thursday will bring our next big chance of showers and thunderstorms. Thursday is looking like a cloudy and stormy day with highs in the 70s and 80s.

We’ll see that chance for rain linger into Friday before we start to see some more sunshine. Over the weekend, highs will be in the 70s and there will be a slight chance for a few showers. Things should start to clear out early next week, and we’ll keep the pleasant temps around with highs in the 70s for most.

