Police: Two robbery suspects arrested over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police arrested two people over the weekend in connection to robberies overnight Thursday.

Sioux Falls Police received two reports of similar robberies at 3 am and 4 am Friday. Police say the victims in the robberies described the suspects as two black men wearing face coverings.

The first robbery reportedly happened in a parking lot in the 300 block of N. Kiwanis Avenue. The 27-year-old victim reported the two suspects approached his vehicle with a gun and took his phone and cash.

The second robbery occurred an hour later in a parking lot in the 1300 block of S. Cleveland Avenue. A 35-year-old victim told police two men approached her car with a gun and took her phone and purse.

Detectives were able to use surveillance video from the apartment parking lots and identified the car the suspects drove away in. Detectives used surveillance video from a nearby gas station and were able to identify the suspects.

18-year-old Simeon Marcus Johnson was arrested overnight Friday near the first robbery. Johnson is facing aggravated assault and robbery charges.

The second suspect, 19-year-old Chris Nehemiah Roberts, was arrested Sunday night. Roberts is facing robbery, aggravated assault, committing a felon with a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of stolen property.

Police located the handgun used in the robberies and discovered it was stolen out of Hartford in November.

