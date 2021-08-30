Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Presentation College sees increased nursing enrollment

At Presentation College’s nursing students orientation, more seats were filled than usual even...
At Presentation College’s nursing students orientation, more seats were filled than usual even with social distancing measures in place.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ongoing pandemic has greatly affected nurses and medical professionals, from fatigue, burnout and staff shortages. And those concerns are well known to nursing students and instructors, looking to keep the supply of staff up.

At Presentation College’s nursing students orientation, more seats were filled than usual even with social distancing measures in place. But the students there only represent a small number needed to fill the demand, just in South Dakota.

“We had approximately twice the number of available openings for nurses than we had nurse graduates in the state of South Dakota. We’re only graduating half of the need that we have.” said Presentation College MSN Program Clinical Coordinator and Instructor Dr. Sharon Simon.

However the college has seen increased enrollment two years in a row, helped by more students looking to nursing as a way to help fight the pandemic.

“We’re actually up in numbers this year. We’ve gone up for nursing students, which is really exciting.” said Presentation College Academic Dean and Interim Chief Academic Officer Dr. Sandra Welling.

Current students in the program know their situation will be tough once they graduate. But they know the road ahead will be a rewarding one.

“Coming into the program, this wasn’t even thought of. We had no idea this was going to come.” said Presentation College Senior Nursing Student Hunter Giffrow.

A current nurse practitioner herself, Simon said it’s a relief to see the growing number of nursing students, adding that not everything from this past year and a half has been negative.

“One of the things I see is the number of people that have felt moved to move into the healthcare profession, be it nursing or anything associated with medicine. And that’s a wonderful thing.” said Simon.

Simon said one way that people outside of nursing can help is to do their part in staying healthy.

“We really want to encourage people to get the vaccination. Because the vaccination is our best defense against this virus, We will conquer this virus, but the more people we can get vaccinated, the more quickly that will happen.” said Simon.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lennox storm damage
Severe storm causes damage to Lennox and neighboring areas
The Lennox School District has canceled school for Monday, August 30.
Lennox School District cancels classes for Monday
police lights
Man dies in UTV crash east of Milbank
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
75 year old man conquers Sioux Falls half-marathon
75 year old man conquers Sioux Falls half-marathon

Latest News

Tributes to those 13 fallen service members have been pouring in across the country, including...
Sioux Falls’ Krav’n pays tribute to the 13 troops killed in Afghanistan
BBB gives donating advice for Hurricane Ida relief
Following a cancer diagnosis in 2020 and several surgeries, she crossed the finish line at the...
Cancer free, Kendra Brouwer runs through next obstacles
Kendra Brouwer
Speed kills: State tops 300 traffic deaths before Labor Day