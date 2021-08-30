Roundhouse Brew Pub welcomes sports fans, families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owners of Roundhouse Brew Pub just opened in July and are hoping to be a family favorite for people living in southeast Sioux Falls.

The pub is an extension of the Roundhouse Brewery in Minnesota. Jason Walsh lives in Sioux Falls, owns the brewery, and is now part of the pub, located just east of 69th St. and Cliff Ave, at 1515 E 69th St in Sioux Falls.

“So it just made sense to call ourselves Roundhouse Brew Pub,” said Walsh.

The train-themed restaurant features burgers, pizza, generous-sized Indian tacos, wraps, and a deep-dish chocolate chip cookie topped with ice cream. The full-service bar also features craft beer and root beer on tap.

“The food has gone over very well and obviously the beer. You know craft breweries you know, those are a big thing nowadays,” said Walsh. “Dark beers all the way to light beers and then that Seltzer, which is the number one seller at the brewery and has been the number one seller here also.”

Back in the kitchen, you’ll see Head Chef and Co-owner Derrick Fish. creating some of his favorite recipes.

“We wanted as much fresh from scratch ingredients as possible,” said Fish. “Just knowing that people are enjoying what we’ve put a lot of hard work into really, really appreciate that.”

The owners hope to become a neighborhood favorite and for those coming to Sioux Falls Christian and USF stadium events.

“The Cougar stadium is right outside our back door literally if you want to walk out I mean, I can throw. I’m old but I can throw a football and still hit that field,” said Walsh.

And they’re opening up the entire parking lot for a USF tailgate party on Thursday, starting at 4 pm.

“Have a burger and a beer, and, you know, enjoy time with your friends and family before you go over to the game,” said Walsh.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.