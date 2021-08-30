Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls’ Krav’n pays tribute to the 13 troops killed in Afghanistan

Tributes to those 13 fallen service members have been pouring in across the country, including in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 13 U.S. soldiers died during the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan when a suicide bomber attacked the Kabul airport last week.

Tributes to those 13 fallen service members have been pouring in across the country, including in Sioux Falls. Krav’n Bar and Grill located in southwest Sioux Falls reserved a table with 13 beers to remember to the fallen soldiers.

“Even if it is just a photo, it’s just, I think it means a lot to our other fellow servicemen and the families of those that did die. I think it means a lot to them just knowing that we have so much support, not only in our community but worldwide, nationwide,” says Manager Carmen Kerns.

You can find the names and stories of the 13 soldiers here: dakotanewsnow.com/afghanistan.

