South Dakota WWII veteran honored with a ‘Dream Flight’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A World War II veteran got to live out a dream today in Sioux Falls as he flew in a restored biplane.

Ed harp got on a 20-minute flight as a way to honor him for his service to this country.

He grew up in Mobridge and was stationed on a U.S. Navy boat in the Pacific Ocean for two years during WWII.

It was a dream come true for harp, as he flew in an open-cockpit plane.

The veteran is in his early 90′s and a Good Samaritan Society resident.

Harp was thrilled to fly in this historic plane, and says his years serving this country were a few of the best.

“Its one of best things that ever happened to me, to be able to serve in the service. I was a helper to a mechanic to a diesel engine. That was my job,” Harp said.

The trip was made possible by Dream Flights, which is a non-profit that gives the open-cockpit flight experience to veterans who served in WWII.

