Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Tips for donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (Gray News) – Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisianna Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph, making it one of the strongest to impact this area.

As rescue, relief and recovery efforts for this life-threatening storm unfold, several relief organizations are soliciting support to help those in need.

The Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance offers the following tips for those who wish to donate safely:

  • Donate to experienced groups that are ready to provide quick and effective assistance.
  • Look for appeals that are upfront and clear about what disaster relief services you are supporting.
  • Watch out for claims that 100% of donations will assist relief victims.
  • Donating money is the quickest way to help.
  • Be sure to verify the trustworthiness of the organization.

A number of accredited charities that meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability have already started raising money for Hurricane Ida disaster relief.

This list will be updated as the BBB is made aware of additional efforts.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lennox storm damage
Severe storm causes damage to Lennox and neighboring areas
The Lennox School District has canceled school for Monday, August 30.
Lennox School District cancels classes for Monday
police lights
Man dies in UTV crash east of Milbank
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
75 year old man conquers Sioux Falls half-marathon
75 year old man conquers Sioux Falls half-marathon

Latest News

How to stay safe after a tropical storm
Tips for staying safe after a tropical storm
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
US military flies out evacuees in waning hours of Afghanistan withdrawal
One student was shot at New Hanover High School Monday morning.
Student shot at N.C. high school; 1 arrested
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
Man gets life sentence in 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts