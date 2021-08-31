Children’s Inn hosting ‘Rock the Inn’ project for new facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Inn of Sioux Falls is hosting a “Rock the Inn” project for its new facility.

The Children’s Inn is asking for people to donate fieldstones for a rock facade at its new facility in Sioux Falls.

“Through the Rock the Inn campaign, we’re asking the community to donate fieldstones to literally help support victims of domestic violence and children who have been neglected and abused,” said Children’s Inn Program Director Amy Carter.

The organization is asking for rocks no smaller than a grapefruit and no larger than a basketball. It also looking for volunteers to haul the stones.

The fieldstones will be used to create a stone wall in its new, 48,000-square-foot facility, which will increase Children’s Inn capacity from 40 beds in 24 bedrooms to 96 beds in 38 bedrooms.

The event is on September 18 and 19.

For more information, head to chssd.org.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.