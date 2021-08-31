Dover gets first win at Husets and Yeigh wraps up points title
Yeigh, Lamberts and Dover all get the checkered flag Sunday night at Huset’s
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a great night for races at Huset’s Speedway Sunday night.
It’s been a great season for Cory Yeigh who won for the 5th time in the Late Model Street Stocks and wrapped up the points title as a result.
In the IMCA Sprint, it was John Lamberts in car #12 who hit the checkered flag first for the second time this season.
And then in the 410 Sprints, it was Jack Dover for the first time ever in car #81 getting the victory at Huset’s Speedway.
