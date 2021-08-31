Avera Medical Minute
Dover gets first win at Husets and Yeigh wraps up points title

Yeigh, Lamberts and Dover all get the checkered flag Sunday night at Huset’s
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a great night for races at Huset’s Speedway Sunday night.

It’s been a great season for Cory Yeigh who won for the 5th time in the Late Model Street Stocks and wrapped up the points title as a result.

In the IMCA Sprint, it was John Lamberts in car #12 who hit the checkered flag first for the second time this season.

And then in the 410 Sprints, it was Jack Dover for the first time ever in car #81 getting the victory at Huset’s Speedway.

