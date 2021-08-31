Avera Medical Minute
Eastbank Block Party

Downtown Sioux Falls
By Alexandra Todd
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The September Eastbank Block Party is this Friday. Downtown Sioux Falls’ Marketing & Content Coordinator, Tenley Schwartz, and Nick Burke of Nick Burke Music came into the station to talk about the last block party of the summer. Food trucks, yard games and live music will be located at 8th & Railroad Center starting at 5:30pm to 11pm.

