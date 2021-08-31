Flash Floods lead to damaged cars in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday’s heavy rains led to flash flooding in the Sioux Falls area, and that flooding caused several vehicles to become damaged.

The Sioux Falls Police Department received 25 reports of vehicles stalled in intersections on Saturday, and several auto repairs shops have received calls from vehicle owners in need of repairs.

“I’ve had a couple of calls from people that have driven through the water from this last storm, that they need to bring their cars in because they’re just not running right,” Matt Juhl said, the owner of Juhl Automotive Service and Repair.

Juhl says that driving through standing water can take a toll on the car’s mechanics, as well as its electrical components.

“You can get water anywhere. You can suck it through the intake, it can get into the cylinder walls, cause miss fires, and cause massive internal engine damage,” Juhl said.

It’s best to avoid driving through water no matter the size of your vehicle.

“A lot of people think that we’ve got an SUV, we’ve got a lifted truck we can get through anything. Well, that’s not necessarily the case,” Juhl said.

There are a couple of options if you are faced with water in the roadway.

“Stop, shut off the car immediately, and just sit. What that does is actually cuts a lot of the issue of sucking water into the motor,” Juhl said.

The best option, of course, is to stay away from water entirely by finding a different route and avoiding a potentially expensive repair bill. However, if you do have to drive through.

“Go slow, just don’t speed through it causing a bigger wake and bigger splash allowing water to get in more places,” Juhl said.

