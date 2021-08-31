Hanson’s bruising ground game beats Garretson by 10 in 9-AA football

GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Brock Tuttle scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Beavers of Hanson past Garretson 24-14 Monday in a game that never happened Saturday because of weather. Hunter Abraham scored both TD’s for the Blue Dragons who are ranked 4th in this week’s 9-AA poll. The Beavers are 3rd and remain unbeaten.

