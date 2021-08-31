Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Judge rules no community service for Ravsnborg

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees associated with the misdemeanor charges he faced when he hit and killed Joe Boever in September of 2020. However, for the family of Boever, those charges and punishment do not go nearly far enough.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg won’t have to complete any community service after he hit and killed a man with his car last year.

Prosecutors charge Ravsnborg with careless driving, driving outside his lane, and driving while on his phone in the fatal September crash that killed Joseph Boever. Ravsnborg pled no contest to the charges in a plea deal last week rather than going to trial.

Ravnsborg was fined $4,000 and Judge John Brown originally wanted to order him to do public service events on distracted driving near the anniversary of the crash for the next five years.

Ravnsborg’s attorney objected and argued against the community service. Judge Brown ultimately agreed and rescinded the community service requirement.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
15-year-old Mitchell girl shot in head in “negligent” discharge
Mitchell School Board approves mask requirement
Mitchell School District reinstates mask mandate
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
Chris Roberts, Simeon Johnson
Police: Two robbery suspects arrested over the weekend

Latest News

Minnesota reopens free testing sites as delta variant surges
Sioux Falls Little League team displays the Sioux Falls flag at the Little League World Series...
Sanford Pentagon to host Sioux Falls Little League welcome home celebration
South Dakota National Guard unit to support Monument Health amid rising COVID-19 cases
“What we really want to celebrate through this yard to table month is just doing things a...
Yard to table month celebrated in Sioux Falls