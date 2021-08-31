Judge rules no community service for Ravsnborg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg won’t have to complete any community service after he hit and killed a man with his car last year.

Prosecutors charge Ravsnborg with careless driving, driving outside his lane, and driving while on his phone in the fatal September crash that killed Joseph Boever. Ravsnborg pled no contest to the charges in a plea deal last week rather than going to trial.

Ravnsborg was fined $4,000 and Judge John Brown originally wanted to order him to do public service events on distracted driving near the anniversary of the crash for the next five years.

Ravnsborg’s attorney objected and argued against the community service. Judge Brown ultimately agreed and rescinded the community service requirement.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.