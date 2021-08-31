Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mitchell School District reinstates mask mandate

Mitchell School Board approves mask requirement
Mitchell School Board approves mask requirement(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell School District has reinstituted a mandate requiring masks to be worn in all district buildings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Mitchell School Board voted 5-0 Monday night to enact the mandate, board president Deb Olson tells Dakota News Now.

All staff and students must wear masks for any indoor activities and on buses. It is similar to the mask rules the district enacted last year.

The district’s initial back to school safety plan did not include a mask mandate, but the board decided to bring it back due to rising COVID-19 case numbers in the state. There are currently over 4,300 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the Department of Health, which is more than the state had at this time last year.

The mandate will take effect Sept. 1 and will remain in effect until Nov. 8, at which point the board will reevaluate the situation, Olson said.

Mitchell is the first public school district in South Dakota to require masks this school year.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lennox storm damage
Severe storm causes damage to Lennox and neighboring areas
The Lennox School District has canceled school for Monday, August 30.
Lennox School District cancels classes for Monday
15-year-old Mitchell girl shot in head in “negligent” discharge
police lights
Man dies in UTV crash east of Milbank
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Lennox High School roof damaged in Saturday's storm.
Weekend storm damages Lennox High School, classes district-wide to resume Tuesday
Tributes to those 13 fallen service members have been pouring in across the country, including...
Sioux Falls’ Krav’n pays tribute to the 13 troops killed in Afghanistan
BBB gives donating advice for Hurricane Ida relief
Following a cancer diagnosis in 2020 and several surgeries, she crossed the finish line at the...
Cancer free, Kendra Brouwer runs through next obstacles