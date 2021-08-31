O’Gorman leads Roosevelt at half when Dakota Bowl is delayed to Tuesday
Knights leading Dakota Bowl when it’s delayed for a second time
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota Bowl will take three different days to complete when they start the second half on Tuesday. A three hour lightning delay eventually moved the second half to Tuesday. James Lichty put the Knights on top with a touchdown run and the Riders came back on a great run by Tyree Nave, but they missed the point after. The Knights also came up with a goal-line stand as the first half ended.
The game will resume in the start of the 3rd quarter with O’Gorman leading 7-6.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.