O’Gorman leads Roosevelt at half when Dakota Bowl is delayed to Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota Bowl will take three different days to complete when they start the second half on Tuesday. A three hour lightning delay eventually moved the second half to Tuesday. James Lichty put the Knights on top with a touchdown run and the Riders came back on a great run by Tyree Nave, but they missed the point after. The Knights also came up with a goal-line stand as the first half ended.

The game will resume in the start of the 3rd quarter with O’Gorman leading 7-6.

