Oladokun brings experience at QB to SDSU Football

Jacks new QB is experienced signal caller
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Chris Oladokun has been a quarterback for so long....

“Since about five. One day my dad just ask me what position I wanted to play and I said quarterback and he said why? And I said because I want the ball in my hands every play! And he said well you’re going to have to work at it.” Oladokun says.

....that he’s practically an old man.

“I’m a sixth year now so I think I’m like a grandpa in college football!” Chris says.

Which is just what South Dakota State needed after losing their top two quarterbacks to leg injuries last spring.

A Tampa native, Chris’ career began at South Florida. He transferred to Samford and racked up nearly 2500 total yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior in 2019.

“I’m going to bring excitement. I play with a lot of energy on the field. Each stop I’ve been, you know, I’ve been just continuing to grow, not even on the football field. Just going through reads faster and understanding the game a whole lot more. But just off the field too just taking care of yourself and being someone that people can look up to in the community.” Oladokun says.

In a competition with Keaton Heide for the starting quarterback position that was more friendly than fierce....

“He could be like ‘we’re vying for the same spot, I’m going to let him figure it out’. And he’s been the exact opposite so he’s been a great teammate.” Oladokun says.

“You can really see that they’ve both been there, they’ve both played in big games and they really know what to do in those situations. It kind of makes my job easier every day when I know I have someone like that throwing the ball.” SDSU Junior WR Jadon Janke says.

....Oladokun’s experience and ability to adapt quickly helped him land the job.

“He’s a pup in our program. I am amazed at how he’s accepted his role and embraced it and the plays he’s making, I’m very impressed with that.” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says.

A graduate transfer, Chris has just one year help SDSU fufill championship aspirations.

“Pressure makes diamonds. This situation I walked into was almost like a match made in heaven. I look back at my career sometimes and you feel like sometimes you’ve got to be Superman and put that cape on. And there’s definitely times for that. But with the weapons we have sometimes a five yard dump pass can turn into a 90-yard touchdown.” Oladokun says.

And prove that his time is now. In Brookings, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

