Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,020 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 132,259. 125,155 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health.

Active cases in the state increased by 709 from Friday to 5,035.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized increased by 48 to 216. Overall, 6,918 South Dakotans have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 405,132 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 372,800 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported two new COVID-19 deaths. The state death toll now stands at 2,069.

